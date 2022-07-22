Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 3,180 by Analysts at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,495.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 78,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.