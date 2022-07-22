Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
Global X China Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
