GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

