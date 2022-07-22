Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.11.

GBNH stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

