GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$172.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products will post 0.3109539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

