Hays’ (HAS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hays Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,842.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hays has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 177.20 ($2.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.87.

Insider Transactions at Hays

About Hays

In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($24,184.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

