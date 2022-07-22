HC Wainwright Lowers Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angion Biomedica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.