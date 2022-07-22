Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Herc Stock Up 1.1 %

HRI traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,628. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Herc

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Herc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.