Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $480,168.88 and $5,477.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
