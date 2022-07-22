Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $480,168.88 and $5,477.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

