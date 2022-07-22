Hive Market Cap Reaches $203.38 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Hive has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $203.38 million and $8.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 440,097,277 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

