Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.03 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.53 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

