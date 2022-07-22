Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 286 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

