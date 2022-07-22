Hxro Market Capitalization Tops $89.21 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $89.21 million and approximately $163,512.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io.

Hxro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

