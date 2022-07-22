IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

IMAX stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 208,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in IMAX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

