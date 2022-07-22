Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($25.76) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.74) to €25.50 ($25.76) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.22) to €24.00 ($24.24) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.27) to €29.00 ($29.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.