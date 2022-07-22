Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €36.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($36.87) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.39) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.18) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.40) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.38) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($19.90).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

