Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) insider Rupert Joy bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,715.48).

Emmerson Stock Performance

EML opened at GBX 7.26 ($0.09) on Friday. Emmerson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.40.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.