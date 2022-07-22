Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,591. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Get agilon health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors raised its position in agilon health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in agilon health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.