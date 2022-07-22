Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 10,468 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
