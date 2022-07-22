Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 10,468 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

