Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells 24,802 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Repligen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,640. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 23.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 855.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 90.4% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

