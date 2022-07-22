Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 336.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.86. 118,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$53.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

