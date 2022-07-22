Inverse Finance (INV) Price Reaches $137.26

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $2.28 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for about $137.26 or 0.00596304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00213421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008992 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

