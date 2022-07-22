Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.
