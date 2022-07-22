Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 22nd (AALBF, ABB, ABCT, ACO.X, AIBRF, AKZOY, ALA, AMDUF, BDNNY, BESIY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 22nd:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($52.53).

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from CHF 37 to CHF 35.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT)

had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$7.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €2.65 ($2.68) to €2.67 ($2.70).

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81).

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities to C$32.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €67.70 ($68.38) to €66.60 ($67.27).

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 360. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 370 to SEK 345. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.80 ($6.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €6.75 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.07). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €75.00 ($75.76).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €70.00 ($70.71) to €57.00 ($57.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €180.00 ($181.82) to €185.00 ($186.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities to C$39.50. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($60.61) to €54.75 ($55.30).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 164 ($1.96) to GBX 150 ($1.79).

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 185 to SEK 160. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 300 to SEK 308. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.46) to €35.00 ($35.35). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.76) to €60.00 ($60.61). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02).

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 28 to CHF 18.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 256. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €63.00 ($63.64).

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75).

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 265 ($3.17).

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities to C$17.00. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30).

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €64.00 ($64.65) to €65.00 ($65.66). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 325. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74).

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($121.21) to €115.00 ($116.16).

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 170.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €445.00 ($449.49) to €465.00 ($469.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €550.00 ($555.56) to €470.00 ($474.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €520.00 ($525.25) to €540.00 ($545.45).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €665.00 ($671.72) to €570.00 ($575.76).

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.61) to €50.00 ($50.51). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.41) to €40.00 ($40.40). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €8.50 ($8.59).

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to C$138.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

