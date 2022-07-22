Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 22nd (AALBF, ABB, ABCT, ACO.X, AIBRF, AKZOY, ALA, AMDUF, BDNNY, BESIY)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 22nd:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($52.53).

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from CHF 37 to CHF 35.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$7.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €2.65 ($2.68) to €2.67 ($2.70).

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81).

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities to C$32.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €67.70 ($68.38) to €66.60 ($67.27).

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 360. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 370 to SEK 345. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.80 ($6.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €6.75 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.07). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €75.00 ($75.76).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €70.00 ($70.71) to €57.00 ($57.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €180.00 ($181.82) to €185.00 ($186.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities to C$39.50. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($60.61) to €54.75 ($55.30).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 164 ($1.96) to GBX 150 ($1.79).

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 185 to SEK 160. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 300 to SEK 308. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.46) to €35.00 ($35.35). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.76) to €60.00 ($60.61). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02).

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 28 to CHF 18.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 256. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €63.00 ($63.64).

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75).

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 265 ($3.17).

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities to C$17.00. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30).

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €64.00 ($64.65) to €65.00 ($65.66). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 325. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74).

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($121.21) to €115.00 ($116.16).

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 170.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €445.00 ($449.49) to €465.00 ($469.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €550.00 ($555.56) to €470.00 ($474.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €520.00 ($525.25) to €540.00 ($545.45).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €665.00 ($671.72) to €570.00 ($575.76).

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.61) to €50.00 ($50.51). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.41) to €40.00 ($40.40). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €8.50 ($8.59).

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to C$138.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.