Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (AAL, ABF, AZN, BIIB, BSE, CCL, CPI, DNLM, DPLM, FEVR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) price target on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.50) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.56) target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,290 ($39.33) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($8.73) price target on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,545 ($30.42) price target on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) target price on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($5.56) target price on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

