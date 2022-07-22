Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (AAL, ABF, AZN, BIIB, BSE, CCL, CPI, DNLM, DPLM, FEVR)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) price target on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.50) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.56) target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,290 ($39.33) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($8.73) price target on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,545 ($30.42) price target on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) target price on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($5.56) target price on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.