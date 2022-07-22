Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.