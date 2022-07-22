IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,528. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

