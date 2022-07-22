iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Boosted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 517.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $121.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.63.

