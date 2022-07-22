iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $109,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,318,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,054,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

