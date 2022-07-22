iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

