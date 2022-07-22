iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

