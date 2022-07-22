iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

