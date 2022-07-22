iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,245. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

