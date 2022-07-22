iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

