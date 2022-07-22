iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

