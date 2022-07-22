iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,010,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. 20,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

