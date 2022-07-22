iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. 119,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

