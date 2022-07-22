Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($262.63) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Allianz Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at €174.38 ($176.14) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €205.42. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($208.89).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

