Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 122 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.75) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.69) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.15) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.98).

VOD stock opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.51. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market cap of £36.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,160.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($454,482.37).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

