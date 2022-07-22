JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

