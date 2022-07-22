JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

