JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $752.17

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.17 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.32). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 772 ($9.23), with a volume of 126,858 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £601.42 million and a PE ratio of 622.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 752.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 775.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

