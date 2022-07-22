Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
