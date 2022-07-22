Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

KMB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,670. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.97.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.