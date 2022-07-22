Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$14.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45. The company has a market cap of C$631.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$18.92.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
