KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.35. 5,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $311.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

