LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

WMT stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17. The company has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

