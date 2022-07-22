LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

