LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,096,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.49. 3,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,834. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.51.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

