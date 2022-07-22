Lendingblock 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,048.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $589,411.82 and approximately $7,048.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.08 or 1.00138644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.